Posted: Oct 26, 2018 1:48 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2018 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Wellness Initiative announces that it has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation. The money will support recovery camps for at-risk youth and families impacted by the opioid epidemic in Washington and Nowata counties.

WCWI will launch the project – “Step It Up 2 Thrive” – in collaboration with Camp Fire Green to help foster meaningful relationships and successful growth development through outdoor leadership and capacity building activities.

The AmerisourceBergen Foundation awarded WCWI this grant through its Opioid Resource Grant Program, which enables the Foundation to support and advance ideas from innovative nonprofits in an effort to redefine best practices in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

Previously, WCWI also received 400 free drug deactivation resources through the Foundation’s Safe Disposal Support Program.

Additionally, the remaining nine Community Action Networks which, along with Washington and Nowata Counties, are participating in the Cherokee Nation’s SAMHSA-funded Strategic Prevention Framework-Partnerships for Success project have indicated an interest in sending youth and families from their communities to the camps. These community champions will have an opportunity to form a strong cohort through which they can reflect on experiences, growth, and community impact.

The SAMHSA-funded grant was awarded based upon the evidence that the Cherokee Nation, and much of rural Oklahoma, has experienced an enormous increase in the number of individuals suffering from opioid use disorder. This increase has led to a shortage of addiction treatment, an increase in required medical treatment for babies born with opioid dependence, and a decrease in the welfare of children whose parents can no longer support them because of the disorder and the consequences of the disorder, i.e. unemployment, homelessness, incarceration, or death.

All camping experiences will follow Camp Fire Green Country’s camp programming which is accredited by the American Camp Association (ACA). Further, the project will incorporate the Strategic Prevention Framework prevention planning process which promotes data-driven decision making focusing on population-level, rather than individual-level change. An overview of this process will be provided to increase the knowledge base of the participants as to how the Strategic Prevention Framework is currently being utilized throughout the Cherokee Nation and the State of Oklahoma.