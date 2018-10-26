Posted: Oct 26, 2018 2:15 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2018 2:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Someone spray paints hateful messages all over two Bartlesville homes. Captain Jay Hastings says the landlords have been hurt the worst in this situation as they have to pay to fix their vandalized property.

Hastings says the first report came from the landlord at the Linden Apartments on the 800th block of 8th Street. The next day, Bartlesville Police got a call from a landlord of a nearby rental home on the 800th block of Seneca Ave.

Bartlesville police believe the two cases are related because the same color spray paint was used on both homes in close proximity. None of the tenants have come forward about who they believe may have vandalized the apartments.

If you have any information about who did this call Bartlesville police at 918-338-4001.