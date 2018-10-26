Posted: Oct 26, 2018 2:28 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2018 2:31 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County voters needing to cast an early ballot for the Nov. 6 General Election and the Regular Municipal Election for the City of Bartlesville's Ward 2 and Ward 4 may do so soon.

County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says voters can visit the County Election Board Office on Thursday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The County Election Board will also be open on Friday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

House adds that registered voter in Washington County who became physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30 may vote still. State law permits registered voters who will be unable to vote to go to the polls on an emergency basis.

If you or someone you know fits into the physical incapacitation categories of injury, illness or childbirth on Election Day, call the County Election Board office at 918-337-2850.