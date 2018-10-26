Posted: Oct 26, 2018 3:16 PMUpdated: Oct 26, 2018 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police and Fire departments will host an open house at the Public Safety complex on Nov. 3. The public will be able to tour the facilities between 3 to 6 p.m.

Funding for the $5.8 million complex located on Johnstone Avenue just north of Adams Boulevard was approved by voters in the 2012 General Obligation Bond Election.

The project consisted of the construction of a new police station on the south end of the site and an expansion of Central Fire Station. Central Fire Station is one of four fire stations strategically located throughout Bartlesville. The expansion included new living quarters for firefighters and an additional apparatus bay to accommodate larger fire trucks. The expansion also allowed Fire Administration personnel, previously housed at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., to relocate at the facility.

The voter-approved project also allowed the Police Department to move to its new facility. The new station houses core police functions including office space, record storage, interview rooms and a drug lab.