Toby Bighorse, Maurice Kent and Daniel Keene sat in the Osage County Detention Center Friday afternoon learning they were all being charged with either first or second degree murder. An emotional Bighorse also heard she is being charged with armed robbery.

Bighorse, Kent and Keene are charged with the October 1 murder of John Adkins. The four were believed to be in a car traveling north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed.

Adkins’ body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska. There will be a status conference on November 15th at 3 p.m. Bond is still set at $5 million for each individual.