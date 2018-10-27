News
Feds Prosecute Massive Meth Bust
Charlie Taraboletti
Federal prosecutors in Oklahoma have filed drug charges against two people accused of transporting 1,262 pounds of liquid methamphetamine in the fuel tank of a tractor-trailer truck.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Oklahoma City said Friday 36-year-old Enrique Lara of Chicago and 21-year-old Jasmine Morales of McAllen, Texas, are charged with possession with intent to distribute liquid methamphetamine.
Prosecutors say about 150 gallons of meth was found in the passenger-side fuel tank of a diesel-powered semi-truck parked at a Norman motel on Monday. A court affidavit estimates the street value of the drug at between $750,000 and $3.15 million.
If convicted, Lara and Morales face possible sentences of up to life in prison. Court records don't indicate that they are represented by an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
