Posted: Oct 27, 2018 3:18 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2018 3:18 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of a fatal accident Friday afternoon in Osage County. According to an accident report, Lifeflight took the driver of a 2007 Pontiac, 55 year-old Kelly Diane Roberts of Fairfax to St. John Hospital in Tulsa where she was admitted in stable condition. Her passenger, 31 year-old Kent Henry Drummer of Fairfax was also flown to St. John and admitted in stable condition. A second passenger, 64 year-old Jeffery Crane Lunsford of Fairfax died at the scene, 3-tenths of a mile north of Fairfax on Highway 18. The driver of a second vehicle, 61 year-old Matt Collins of Pawhuska was not injured.