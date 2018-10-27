Posted: Oct 27, 2018 3:36 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2018 3:36 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Washington County Emergency Manager, Kary Cox will give county commissioners an update on the current emergency operations plan Monday morning. The board plans to take action on an Oklahoma Department of Transportation form regarding payments for utility relocation on the Bison Road project. The board will also open bids for work on a pavement overlay on county road 3-thousand. Monday morning's board of county commissioners meeting is set for 9:30 at the courthouse administrative center.