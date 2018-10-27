Posted: Oct 27, 2018 3:57 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2018 4:00 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville is participating in the national Drug Take Back Day. The event is sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration. City Manager Mike Bailey reminds you that the day allows you to safely dispose of unwanted or no longer needed medications.

The drop-off sites will be manned by at least one member of the Bartlesville Police Department to help with the operation.

Bailey says once the medications are collected, the department will turn them over to the DEA to be properly destroyed. Bailey asks yoy to take a l ook in your medicine cabinet.

The event runs from 10 to 2 but there is always a dispoal container just inside the door of the Bartlesville Police Department.