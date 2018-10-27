Posted: Oct 27, 2018 5:38 AMUpdated: Oct 27, 2018 5:38 AM

Today is the day! Whether planning a birthday party, a spectacular reunion, or the most beautiful wedding you have ever seen, join the KWON KYFM KRIG KPGM crew for the Celebration and Wedding Showcase at Timber Oaks Event Venue Today from 10-2pm. It is presented by the Johnstone-Sare Building- The Room At The Top. Enjoy browsing booths featuring a wide variety of services and products you need. Come and go as you please, register for door prizes, including a $100 shopping spree at the vendor(s) of your choice, BOK tickets, vendor prizes and free for the asking Branson and Tulsa Oiler tickets!

Take in the sights of this stunning new event venue at Timber Oaks Event Venue. This year’s event will feature products and services from: 3 Kids and a Cake, A’s Liquor, B.E.S.T. Group, C.A.K.E. by Lissa, C G Entertainment, Dillard’s in Washington Park Mall, JY Lashes & Lipstick, Jerrico Tile & Carpet Inc., Lookin’ Sharp Laundry & Dry Cleaning & Jim’s Formal Wear, Mary Kay, Kathy Langley, Price Tower Arts Center and Copper Restaurant + Bar, Robin Mackey Photography, Rolling Pin Bakery & Deli, Saddoris Specialties, Stone Outfitters, LLC., The Ranch at J’s Corner Store, The Room At The Top Johnstone-Sare Building, Timber Oaks Event Venue, Tyler Deaton Productions, United Linen, Zac Henderson State Farm, & More!