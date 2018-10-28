Posted: Oct 28, 2018 5:25 PMUpdated: Oct 28, 2018 5:25 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Sperry man is in the Tulsa County jail after an accident on U.S. 75 that left one man dead.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports the victim is Timothy Hayhurst of Skiatook. Troopers were called out to the scene along Highway 75 between the Owasso and Collinsville exits at around 5 o'clock Sunday morning.

The deadly accident involved two cars and a motorcycle.

According to OHP Lieutenant James Loftis, the driver of a vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign at 106th Street North and Highway 75. They hit a motorcycle and knocked the motorcycle and rider into another vehicle.

Troopers say Roger Stevens was the one who hit Hayhurst causing him to slam into the third vehicle. The driver of the third vehicle wasn't hurt and was released but when Troopers showed up, Stevens was gone.

Police arrested Stevens for failure to yield, leaving the scene of a fatal collision and first-degree manslaughter.

Troopers say Stevens had minor injuries and was treated before being booked into the Tulsa County jail. Troopers are investigating if alcohol was involved.

