Posted: Oct 29, 2018 11:08 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Two bids for the Road 3000 Overlay in Washington County District 2 found themselves on the Washington County Commissioners agenda Monday morning. Commissioner Mike Bouvier rejected the bids saying the project was a no go after looking at the road last Friday. The item came up at the end of last week.

Road 3000 sits in the flood plain and is too wet for the project, commissioner Bouvier says. He says they may revisit the project in April but that may still be too early considering the fact that the road may be too wet still for the overlay work. The item may have to wait until June or July when the area dries up. The two bids include a $207,000 bid from APAC Central and a $208,725 bid from KSL Dirtworks.

Other business items on the agenda include the payment of utility costs for the Bison Road job piece at the cost of $8,375.

The Washington County Emergency Operations Plan also received the signatures of the commissioners despite there being no major updates to the plan. The plan has no major updates because the plan is fairly new a spokesperson told the commissioners Monday morning.

Proceedings on sales of county property acquired at resale were on the agenda for the approval of the county commissioners Monday. The order related to the sales of county property acquired at Resale and County deeds at Lot 15 Block 2 and Lot 7 Block 5. The item was approved.

A service agreement from United Linen for uniforms was later approved.

To end the meeting, the commissioners reviewed a 15-page packet listing the 6-month road material bids opened a week ago. We’ll have more on those bids at a later date.