Posted: Oct 29, 2018 11:21 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 11:23 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners sped through the agenda Monday morning and decided to table two of the larger items that were up for discussion.

Two weeks ago, the Commissioners had tabled discussion on possibly charging an occupational tax on beer and wine license to entities within county jurisdiction. They had hoped to get a report on how many businesses would be affected by the tax, but hadn't heard back. As a result, the Commissioners waited to make a decision.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is offering to relocate the Osage County Tourism Gazebo for $21,000 because highway 99 is being widened. The County Commissioners came to the conclusion that they didn't have enough information about the relocation, therefore they tabled discussion to next week.

Also at the meeting, the County Commissioners signed an Indian Nations Council on Government Reap Grant to asphalt the remaining aproximate two miles of Fairfax Lake Road.

The next County Commissioner's meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 a.m.