Posted: Oct 29, 2018 11:32 AMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 1:08 PM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Academy invites a Washington County Commissioner to its 2018 Town Hall Conference Retreat.

The Oklahoma Academy extends invitations to approximately 125 Oklahomans from different demographics and has selected Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle. Commissioner Antle extends his invitation to anyone who wants to see change in Oklahoma’s Tax Code.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap suggests that Oklahoma should eliminate personal income taxes on retirees. He says getting them to stay in Oklahoma instead of going somewhere else is what the state should want.

Antles says the state moves closer and closer to being a tax friendly state. Private companies generally point retiring employees to a tax friendly state, which is no secret according to Antle. Signage continues to be adjusted as they state continues to recognize an aging population.

On the other hand, Antle says the state relies too much on sales tax.

Once Antle arrives at the 2018 Town Hall Conference Retreat, he will address Oklahoma’s Tax Code with other participants in Tulsa.

Participants will spend a bulk of their time participating in facilitated discussions designed to build consensus for future action. The formal and informal discussions will take place in the evenings. The event aims to enhance the overall outcome of the findings and recommendations developed.

The Oklahoma Academy’s 2018 Town Hall Conference Retreat will be held on Nov. 11 through the 14 at the River Spirit Conference Center in Tulsa.