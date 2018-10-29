Posted: Oct 29, 2018 1:31 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 1:31 PM

Ty Loftis

The Saddle Up For Christ Rodeo Clinic started Monday and will run through Sunday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska.

Among others, world champions Speed Williams, Chris Potter, CR Bradley, Kappy Allen, Chad Dowdy and Cody Custer will be on hand showing off their skills throughout the week. There will also be nightly concerts at 7 p.m. featuring Ray Perryman, Tommy Brandt, Kevin Rowe and Master’s Voice.

There will be bull riding, bullfighting, team roping, calf roping, barrel racing, horsemanship and colt breaking.

For more information on the event, go to saddleupforchrist.org. Spectators are welcome.