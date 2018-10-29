Posted: Oct 29, 2018 2:14 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 2:15 PM

Bartlesville Regional United Way offers new ways for you to give so United Way may reach their $2.3 million campaign goal to help over 26,500 people in the area. The newest way to give is through United Ways “Text to Give.”

Marketing Manager Paige Kimrey says you only have to text "BRUW" to 41444 to give. She says the text message will direct you to a giving page where you can give any cash amount you want to give.

Marketing Manager Kimrey adds that you can find “Change for a Change” jars around Bartlesville in local businesses that will help raise money to reach their goal. Jar locations include: Moxie On Second, Lubella’s Market, Tate Boys Tire and Service, Rolling Pin Bakery and Deli, Bambino’s Downtown Bistro, Sugarica, St. John Health System and Truity Credit Union.

Simply drop change in the jar to give to Bartlesville Regional United Way so they can reach their financial goal. As United Way says, “every penny counts.” The jars will be out until the end of November.

(Photo courtesy of United Way)