Posted: Oct 29, 2018 2:34 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 2:41 PM

Max Gross

A reported of an intoxicated man at the Skyline Mobile Park in Bartlesville drew police attention on Sunday. When police arrived James Nutt was actively assaulting a female victim an affidavit alleges. Nutt was allegedly knocking on his neighbor’s doors on Sunday afternoon.

An officer then witnessed Nutt hitting the victim his right hand and then kicking her with is right foot as well. All of this occurred after an argument between the two. The victim claims that Nutt was drinking bourbon before the alleged assault occurred.

The victim stated this is not the first time she had been assaulted by Nutt. Court records show a previous conviction from domestic assault and battery stemming from a Sept. 2014 incident. Nutt also resisted arrest when officers attempted to place him in handcuffs.

Nutt was arraigned on charges of domestic abuse, intoxication and obstructing an officer. His bond was set at $20,000 with a condition of no contact with the alleged victim.