Posted: Oct 29, 2018 2:44 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The Salvation Army in Bartlesville looks for red kettle volunteers to ring bells soon. New Commanding Officer Ian Carr says the kettles will kickoff at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ on Nov. 9 with the city wide kettle kickoff starting on Nov. 17.

Carr says they will also look for volunteers for their Silver Angels event at the Jane Phillips Medical Center. Carr notes that Silver Angels will benefit area seniors that need certain items. The event will take place on Nov. 15.

You can see Christmas trees in areas like Walmart and Jane Phillips too in Bartlesville that will have cards on the trees that will benefit local children on the holidays. The cards on the trees will have a child’s information such as age and gender and what they want for Christmas. You can buy those gifts for them or any child that may have their wish on a tree around Bartlesville.

Any individuals or organizations wanting to participate in the red kettle bell ringing, Silver Angels or any other service should call Ian Carr at 918-841-1425.