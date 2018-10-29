Posted: Oct 29, 2018 2:56 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 2:56 PM

The Bartlesville Chamber of commerce will continue its 2018-2019 forum series with “Eggs & Issues: Politics over Breakfast.

The discussion will be centered around the upcoming election on Nov. 6. Five state questions will appear on the ballot and the chamber will be giving an overview of each to give the public more information of what they will be voting on. Viewpoints for both against and for the questions will be presented.

The forum will be held at Tri County Tech in Bartlesville at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.