Posted: Oct 29, 2018 3:11 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 3:11 PM

Garrett Giles

The Nov. 6 General Elections and Regular Municipal Election for the City of Bartlesville's Ward 2 and Ward 4 approaches. Below are pictures of sample ballots people in Washington County should expect to see in the upcoming election. The Ward 4 seat is contested as Alan Gentges looks to retain his seat against his opponent Joel Rabin. John Kane currently serves as the Ward 2 City Councilmen but isn't running for reelection. Candidate Paul Stuart or Remona Colson will take his position once his term ends.