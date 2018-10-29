Posted: Oct 29, 2018 3:14 PMUpdated: Oct 29, 2018 3:14 PM

Ty Loftis

The Agape Mission Group of Bartlesville recently changed locations and Executive Director Sherri Smith said things have been going well so far.

Smith said this wouldn’t have been possible without help from donations of others.

Smith added that the community of Bartlesville has been very supportive of Agape Missions, which will be in operation for 19 years come February 1.

Agape Mission is located at 555 S. Cass Avenue in Bartlesville. They are open Monday through Saturday, from eleven to two.