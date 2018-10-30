Posted: Oct 30, 2018 11:47 AMUpdated: Oct 30, 2018 11:47 AM

Ty Loftis

The hit series, American Pickers, is returning to eastern Oklahoma this December. Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team explore the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History Channel.

The hit show is a documentary series that follows Mike and Frank, as they hunt for the most valuable antiques in the world. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a few things about America’s past.

American Pickers is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know, has a large private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with the photos to americanpickers@cineflixdotcom or call 855-old-rust.