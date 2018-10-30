Posted: Oct 30, 2018 1:12 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2018 1:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department collected more than a hundred pounds of prescription drugs during the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held Saturday.

The event, sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Administration, allows citizens to safely and legally dispose of unwanted prescription drugs at specific collection sites located throughout the community. Collection locations in Bartlesville were at the Bartlesville Police Department and Fire Stations 3 and 4.

Captain Rocky Bevard with Bartlesville Police says The DEA Drug Take Back initiative in Bartlesville netted 104 pounds that was turned over to the DEA in Tulsa Saturday afternoon.

Since this time last year the Bartlesville Police Department has conducted this initiative three times, netting 192 pounds, 191 pounds and 104 pounds — for a total of 487 pounds of prescription drugs that were safely disposed of in our city.