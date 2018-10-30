Posted: Oct 30, 2018 2:40 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2018 2:41 PM

The Price Tower held its annual Trunk or Treat event Friday evening downtown Bartlesville. Boyscouts were on hand making Sumores and the First Presbyterian Church brought a large inflatable obstacle course.

Price Tower Art Curator Deshane Atkins-Williams says the event was a success.

Now that the Trunk or Treat event is over, Atkins-Williams says she is beginning to look ahead to the Christmas season.

Atkins-Williams says she is looking forward to getting in the holiday spirit, right along with her staff.

The Art of the Tree will open November 29 for members of the Price Tower and the exhibit will open right after the Bartlesville Christmas Parade for the general public. Admission is free.