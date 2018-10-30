Posted: Oct 30, 2018 2:47 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2018 2:48 PM

Max Gross

A 20-year-old Bartlesville woman is facing felony child neglect charges after exposing her two-year-old child to marijuana smoke. Taylor Cobb was presented with this charge during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday.

According to affidavit, a witness observed a snapchat video in which Cobb was seen ignoring her two-year-old child while taking a video of a male subject smoking a large marijuana cigarette. The child was seen standing at Cobb’s feet gesturing that he wanted to be picked up. Several other people in the apartment were believed to be using illegal drugs as well.

The person who filed the complaint was able to give a positive identity of both Cobb and the child. Police made contact with Cobb and she agreed to give a statement. Cobb identified herself in the video as well as the other people at the residence. The marijuana cigarette was within feet of the child who was believed to be exposed to the drugs.

Cobb is set to appear in court next on Nov. 16. Her bond was set at $5,000 with a condition of no unsupervised contact with the child.