Posted: Oct 30, 2018 7:55 PMUpdated: Oct 30, 2018 7:58 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Four candidates for seats on the Bartlesville City Council had the opportunity to point out the differences between themselves and their opponent Tuesday night at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Remona Colson and Paul Stewart are asking for votes for the vacant ward two seat. Joel Rabin is challenging incumbent ward four councilman, Alan Gentges.