Oct 30, 2018
League Hosts Council Forum
Charlie Taraboletti
Four candidates for seats on the Bartlesville City Council had the opportunity to point out the differences between themselves and their opponent Tuesday night at a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters. Remona Colson and Paul Stewart are asking for votes for the vacant ward two seat. Joel Rabin is challenging incumbent ward four councilman, Alan Gentges.
Candidates were asked their views on city growth and economic development, low-cost housing, municipal employee unions, transparency and their availability to citizens if they are elected, removing officials from office, and fostering a better-informed community. Sometimes a candidate spoke about their opponent and sometimes they addressed a point of law.
When it came time for closing remarks, Colson, Rabin, Gentges, and Stewart chose something that voters would use to identify them at the ballot box.
We have posted a recording of the forum.
