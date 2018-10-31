Posted: Oct 31, 2018 10:05 AMUpdated: Oct 31, 2018 10:05 AM

Ty Loftis

Early voting starts on Thursday across Osage County and will run through Saturday. The Osage County election board in Pawhuska and the First Baptist Church in Skiatook will be the two areas to take advantage of early voting.

Among other things, voters will be deciding on a Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, State Treasurer and Superintendent of Public Instruction. There will also be five state questions on the ballot.

Polling sites will be open from 8 to 6 on Thursday and Friday and from 9 to 2 on Saturday.