Posted: Oct 31, 2018 12:29 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2018 3:26 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee will no longer go by that name as the committee has decided to change the green space's name when they met Wednesday at City Hall. City Councilman and committee chairman Alan Gentges says he thought the naming process would go by quickly, but that it presented the biggest challenge.

After approximately 30 minutes of deliberation, the committee decided to name the space: "The Green at Unity Square." Gentges, like committee member Maria Gus mentioned a week ago, says the people will choose to call the space whatever they want, and that calling it "The Green at Unity Square" will help people choose to call the space either "The Green" or "Unity Square."

The committee did review final design plans and a revised budget draft before moving to the naming process. Scott Ambler with Ambler Architects gave a brief summary of the plan as he presented enhanced layouts for The Green at Unity Square.

Ambler says The Green at Unity Square is bigger than a football field and the popular Guthrie Green in Tulsa. The stage area in the space should be about 30 feet wide and 60 feet long. Also, the bathrooms should handle 600 to 700 people during an event in the space.

Once reviewed, the committee moved to send the plans to the Bartlesville City Council to review on Monday, Nov. 5.

While this was the final meeting before the Monday City Council meeting, The Green at Unity Square Committee will continue to meet until construction for the project conclude. Barring no issues with weather or other unknown factors, the project could take 6 months to complete.