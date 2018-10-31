Posted: Oct 31, 2018 1:15 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2018 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

The Lighthouse Outreach Center invites you to celebrate with them Sunday. This Sunday, the Lighthouse Outreach Center will hold an open house and dedication of their new transitional living facility. Director Errol Hada says the community and a Lowes organization called Lowes Heroes really helped them purchase the new facility.

As soon as the home owner named a price on the building, Hada says the Lighthouse got the word out to the public about what they wanted to do. Half of the money was raised in a week because of that public outreach. Lowes Heroes then came in to pay for and work towards renovating the house.

The building purchased sits across the street from the Lighthouse. Hada says the house used to be a drug house and there was about 6 drug busts in the last 6 months in that building. Now, Hada says, the building will transition into something beautiful.

Hada says the Lighthouse will work towards expanding the building. He says he has talked to the City of Bartlesville and the city says the Lighthouse can build up to 6,000 square feet on the open lot. The Lighthouse will work toward a capital campaign to build 7 to 8 units in the coming year.

The new facility rests on the corner of Bucy Street and Hensley Boulevard. The Lighthouse will hold their open house and dedication ceremony at 3 o’clock on Sunday, Nov 4.