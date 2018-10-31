Posted: Oct 31, 2018 3:15 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2018 3:15 PM

Emily Voelkers' second-grade class at Richard Kane Elementary has been chosen to decorate a Christmas tree as part of Governor Fallin’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the State Capitol.

On Tuesday, December 4 they will join Governor Fallin and State Superintendent of Schools Joy Hofmeister for a group photo with their decorated tree.

There will be entertainment, fun activities, and snacks throughout the afternoon leading up to the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony outside the Capitol at 5:30 p.m.