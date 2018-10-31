Posted: Oct 31, 2018 3:17 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2018 3:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Area History Museum will highlight fun and interesting “Thanksgiving Traditions” event soon. The program is for 2nd through 6th graders on Monday, November 19, from 1:00 to 2:30 o’clock.

The children will have a special scavenger hunt connected to the Ragamuffin celebration and a Thanksgiving parade with helium balloons they will take home at the end of the program.

The Bartlesville Area History Museum asks everyone to join them for “Thanksgiving Traditions” to gain a richer understanding of Thanksgiving and the traditions that have been associated with this holiday celebration.

The program is free but seating is limited. Make reservations by calling Jo Crabtree at 918-338-4294.

BAHM, located on the fifth floor of City Hall at 401 S. Johnstone, is a family friendly facility where admission is free and donations are always welcome. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.