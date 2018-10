Posted: Oct 31, 2018 3:23 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2018 3:23 PM

Ty Loftis

Downtown Pawhuska held its Trick or Treat event last night. More than 800 kids showed up in their best costumes to get candy and win a few prizes. Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Joni Nash said the event was a success.

The city of Pawhuska had a downtown trick or treat and that was followed by a city wide trick or treat.