Posted: Oct 31, 2018 5:04 PMUpdated: Oct 31, 2018 5:06 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville's Water Utilites Department announces that a contractor will head to Bartlesville early Thursday morning to inspect fire hydrants. Contractor Jerry Price will continue hydrant inspections until the inspections are complete. The process could take up to a month.

Price will be driving a silver Volkswagen station wagon with a light bar. For more information, contact the Water Utilities Department at 918-338-4104.