Posted: Nov 01, 2018 10:30 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2018 10:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Elder Care in Bartlesville wrapped up its flu clinic this week. Nurses at Elder Care gave shots every Tuesday throughout the month of October. Elder Care’s Community Relations Director Stevie Williams says that while they have stopped the clinic, they still have high dosage flu shots to give.

The Flu Zone high dose is recommended for seniors ages 65 and older. Williams says that seniors wanting to get the high dosage Flu Zone shot should call Carol Davis with Elder Care at 918-336-8500. Arrangements can be made for seniors that are homebound.