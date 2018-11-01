Posted: Nov 01, 2018 11:24 AMUpdated: Nov 01, 2018 11:24 AM

Ty Loftis

Halloween just came to an end, but the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville has announced this year’s grand Marshal’s for the Christmas Parade, which is scheduled to start December 1.

Kiwanis Club Leader Mike Dronyk says former City Manager Ed Gordon is very deserving of the honor.

Dronyk said the same of Tom Holland

The parade is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at the Phillips Parking Lot.