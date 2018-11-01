Posted: Nov 01, 2018 12:13 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2018 12:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Family Life Symposium will feature author and child trauma expert Dr. Barbara Sorrels during this year's event at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ.

Sorrels will speak during a free event starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, on "The Impact of Trauma on Healthy Growth and Development." She will also speak during a workshop session set for 8:30 a.m. till 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2. Friday's topics include "The Impact of Trauma on Healthy Growth and Development," "The Power of Relationships," "When Self-Regulation Goes Offline," and "Creating Environments that Heal."

Sorrels is the author of "Reaching and Teaching Children exposed to Trauma" and "Nurturing Attachment: Build Parent-Child Connections to Last a Lifetime." She will provide tools and strategies adults can use with children exposed to trauma and start them on the path to healing.

This session costs $55 to attend and is aimed at educators, ministers, professionals, parents and counselors.

For more information, visit www.familylifesymposium.org, the organization's Facebook page or email Kerry at ickleberry@bps-ok.org or Charissa at charissadunn1@gmail.com.