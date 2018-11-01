News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Nov 01, 2018 12:13 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2018 12:16 PM
Dr Sorrels to Speak at Family Life Symposium Event
Family Life Symposium will feature author and child trauma expert Dr. Barbara Sorrels during this year's event at the Adams Boulevard Church of Christ.
Sorrels will speak during a free event starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, on "The Impact of Trauma on Healthy Growth and Development." She will also speak during a workshop session set for 8:30 a.m. till 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2. Friday's topics include "The Impact of Trauma on Healthy Growth and Development," "The Power of Relationships," "When Self-Regulation Goes Offline," and "Creating Environments that Heal."
Sorrels is the author of "Reaching and Teaching Children exposed to Trauma" and "Nurturing Attachment: Build Parent-Child Connections to Last a Lifetime." She will provide tools and strategies adults can use with children exposed to trauma and start them on the path to healing.
This session costs $55 to attend and is aimed at educators, ministers, professionals, parents and counselors.
For more information, visit www.familylifesymposium.org, the organization's Facebook page or email Kerry at ickleberry@bps-ok.org or Charissa at charissadunn1@gmail.com.
« Back to News