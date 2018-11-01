Posted: Nov 01, 2018 1:14 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2018 1:28 PM

A public transportation service in Bartlesville will keep offering cheaper fares for workers.

Cimarron Public Transit System officials say residents will be eligible for one-dollar fares taking one-way trips through the City of Bartlesville’s transportation system City Ride.

CPTS operates City Ride and several other public transit programs in Oklahoma through the United Community Action Programs. UCAP Transit Director Laura Corff says the agency wants to help workers and students save money during these tough times.

To qualify for reduced fares, riders must complete a City Ride form. Forms are available for completion over the phone by calling 918-336-2233. Drivers will also have forms that people can complete.

The reduced fares have been put in place so that the agency can help working individuals who depend on CityRide for transportation to or from work or school. The reduced fares started on Labor Day and will be available through December, according to UCAP.