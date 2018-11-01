News


Pawhuska

Saddle Up For Christ Runs Through Sunday

Ty Loftis

Saddle Up For Christ is in full swing at the Osage County Fairgrounds. This is the second year in a row the organization has came to Pawhuska. Joni Nash, the Executive Director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, says it has been a major success.

Nash encourages the community to come out and enjoy the rodeo, along with nightly concerts and a bonfire.

The event runs through Sunday. 


