Posted: Nov 01, 2018 1:21 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2018 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Saddle Up For Christ is in full swing at the Osage County Fairgrounds. This is the second year in a row the organization has came to Pawhuska. Joni Nash, the Executive Director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, says it has been a major success.

Nash encourages the community to come out and enjoy the rodeo, along with nightly concerts and a bonfire.

The event runs through Sunday.