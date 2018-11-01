Posted: Nov 01, 2018 1:30 PMUpdated: Nov 01, 2018 1:31 PM

Max Gross

Early voting began Thursday (Today) at the Nowata County election board. Voters will be deciding in several state races, the five state questions as well as several important local races.

One of the most prominent races is for the State Representative in House District 10. Republican Judd Strom is running against Democrat, former Oklahoma Union Schools superintendent Kevin Stacy. District 10 encompasses all of Nowata County.

The Nowata County sheriff race will see incumbent Kenny Freeman against Terry Sue Barnett for an unexpired term. The final local race is only for Nowata County District 3 commissioner. Incumbent Bud Frost is be challenged by Troy Friddle.

Early voting will continue at the election board from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Copies of the sample ballot can be found below:

Side one: