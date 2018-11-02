Posted: Nov 02, 2018 3:14 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2018 3:20 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

You have the opportunity to win more than $30,000 in cash and prizes during the 19th Annual “Shop at Home for the Holidays” Green Country Christmas promotion in Bartlesville and Dewey, sponsored by KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM, the Examiner-Enterprise and local businesses.

Prizes and gift certificates with a value of at least $50 have been donated by each store. Ten daily prize numbers from the tickets distributed will be announced beginning Monday, November 12th on KWON 1400/93.3, KYFM 100.1, KPGM 1500 and KRIG 104.9, listed in the Examiner Enterprise, Sunrise Reporter, on the Weatherline phone number: 918-336-2900 and at www.bartlesvilleradio.com. Winners will have three business days to claim their prizes at the radio station studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Blvd., or new numbers will be drawn.

Major prizes will be drawn from all the tickets Thursday morning, December 20, on the radio beginning at 9 o'clock. You can listen from your home, business, car, or wherever you are shopping. You do not have to be at one specific location. You will have 1 minute 40 seconds to call the stations to claim the major prizes. A station representative will go to you wherever you are to verify the winning ticket. If the time limit goes by without a phone call, or the winning ticket is not correct, then new numbers will be drawn for the major prizes.