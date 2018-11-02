Posted: Nov 02, 2018 9:34 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2018 2:35 PM

Garrett Giles

Planet Fitness in Bartlesville will temporarily close at midnight on Sunday, November 4th. PSO Electric will be completing an upgrade to the transformer at Eastland Shopping Center which will require Planet Fitness to power down.

Manager Heather Moguel says she believes the power upgrade will improve the facility.

The midnight closing of Planet Fitness will last until 5 a.m. on Monday, November 5th. Planet Fitness apologizes for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.