Posted: Nov 02, 2018 9:52 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2018 9:53 AM

Garrett Giles

The National Honor Society at Nowata High School asks for supplies and goodies to send to soldiers abroad. NHS President Makenzie Hobbs is a senior at Nowata High School. She says they wanted to do this for the soldiers because the soldiers they know have been missing home. Three soldiers that they will send care packages to went to Nowata High School.

The first care packages will be sent to them Friday, Nov. 2, and Hobbs says they look to add more soldiers to their list.

Melodie Vaughan, a teacher at Nowata High School, says her NHS students started collecting items for their care packages last week. Hobbs notes that the National Honor Society has received plenty of support after posting their idea to send care packages to soldiers on Facebook.

Nowata High School NHS students will continue to collect items throughout the school year. Items that they accept include: Aspirin, reading materials, candy, pens, zip lock bags, chap stick, magazines, notepads, stamps, individual sauce packets, foot care powder and ointments, frisbees and more. Some people have sent letters to the soldiers too. They ask for no liquids over 2 ounces.

If you want to give a $17 donation to the NHS program to help with shipping, call Nowata High School at 918-273-2221 and ask for Melodie Vaughan.