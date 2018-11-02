Posted: Nov 02, 2018 10:39 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2018 10:42 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Commissioners will have a regular scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Osage County Courthouse.

Steven Hollabaugh of CP&Y will make a presentation regarding civil engineering services such as roads and bridges.

After being tabled last week, the County Commissioners will discuss and possibly take action on charging an occupational tax for beer and wine license on entities under county jurisdiction. They will do the same regarding an offer from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to relocate the Osage County tourism gazebo.

There will also be discussion and possible action regarding moving the 911 department to the Sheriff’s office.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.