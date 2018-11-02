Posted: Nov 02, 2018 10:48 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2018 10:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Educational Facilities Authority will hold a special meeting Monday morning at the Osage County Courthouse.

There will be discussion and possible action to approve and sign engagement letters with Turner and Associates for audits for the Educational Facility Authority for fiscal years dating back to 2012.

They will also approve and sign an engagement letter with arbitrage compliance specialists for arbitrage compliance services in the amount of $4,000.

The meeting starts at 11 a.m.