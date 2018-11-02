Posted: Nov 02, 2018 10:49 AMUpdated: Nov 02, 2018 10:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will meet Monday, Nov. 5 for their regularly scheduled meeting. Items on the agenda include a resolution regarding donations for general use to the Washington County Free Fair from the Dewey basketball team.

There will also be a declaration of surplus on Monroe Snow Plows that the commissioners will consider and take action on. Finally, the Washington County Commissioners will review the county clerk’s cashbook and summary report for the month of October, 2018.

With it being the first Monday meeting in the month of November, the Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m.