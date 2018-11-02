Posted: Nov 02, 2018 12:51 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2018 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Keepsake Candles opened in 1969 and they have been serving the community of Bartlesville ever since. Their run will come to an end in December, as they plan to close the shop.

Store owner Alice Ririe has been a part of Keepsake Candles from the very beginning.

Keepsake Candles won’t be closing for good, though as they plan to keep their website up and running. To visit their site, go to www.keepsakecandles.com