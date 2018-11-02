Posted: Nov 02, 2018 2:45 PMUpdated: Nov 02, 2018 2:48 PM

Garrett Giles

A boil water advisory posted for Caney residents has been lifted. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment put the advisory in effect on Sunday. KDHE took the action after a large water main break drained the City of Caney's water system. Crews were able to get the repairs completed to return service. The boil advisory was in place to ascertain no bacteria was able to contaminate the supply.