Posted: Nov 03, 2018 3:32 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2018 3:32 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Election Board show early voters in the state's three largest counties are turning out in much greater numbers than the last midterm elections.

Figures released early Friday show about 6,800 early voters cast ballots in Oklahoma County through 10:30 a.m., compared to 5,700 during the same time in 2014. Similar increases in early voting numbers were reported in Cleveland and Tulsa counties.

Election officials previously reported a surge in voter registration to record levels.

Early in-person voting started Thursday , and the final day is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at county election board offices across the state.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state Tuesday for Election Day, when the governor's race tops the ballot.