Posted: Nov 03, 2018 6:12 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2018 6:12 AM

Max Gross

Five inductions will be made into the Bartlesville Sports Commission's Hall of Fame on Saturday evening at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Former Bartlesville basketball coach Cecil Epperley will receive the Coach Award. Epperley's team made five state tournamnet appearences in his 14 years as a coach.

Sam and Susie are the recipietns of the Community Award. The Barto's were the backbone of the Phillips 66 gymnastics club for more than 33 years.

The Team Award goes to the 1985 BHS Girls' Track Relay Team. Julie (Skalicky) Anderson, LeeAnn Dent, Arlene Reese Sutton and Sophia Shoate won the 5A State Championship in both the 400-meter and 800-meter relays.

Mike Wise, a former OU football from 1985-1989 will be inducted. Yogi York a former BHS standout and OSU women's basketball player will be enshrined as well.