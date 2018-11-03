Posted: Nov 03, 2018 9:59 AMUpdated: Nov 03, 2018 10:02 AM

Garrett Giles

Journalism students at Bartlesville High School had the opportunity to hear from journalism professionals. Journalism teacher Darla Tresner took her students to the Media Days at Oklahoma State and the University of Oklahoma last week.

Tresner says the professors and professionals helped the students learn about the media today and what possibilities lie ahead. CNN reporter Mike Betcher embedded with Desert Storm taught students about his experiences in Afghanistan and what reporting as been like in the Middle East. College professors and other people in the working media were on hand to teach the students as well.

There's a certain area of skills Tresner says she wants to teach her students that can fit any platform of work students choose to do. The heart and sould of good journalism, she says, will always remain.

Tresner says the Fourth Estate newspaper that she operates with her students at Bartlesville High School acts as a watch dog that reflects what’s happening in the community. For 39 years, Tresner has taught journalism and stresses its importance in the world.

As for journalism today, Tresner says it's unfortunate that anyone can be a "citizen journalist" because not everyone is trained for journalism. She hopes her students will continue to report real news and not "fake news" that is out there. It's vital that good people report the news because it will protect our democracy, Tresner says.

Associate Professor of Journalism at OSU Joey Senat has thanked Tresner for setting aside time to teach four yearbook courses at the OSU Media Day last Friday. Senat on Twitter says that Tresner is a legendary journalism teacher in Oklahoma that deserves recognition for her hard work and for getting her students to always report the truth.

(Photo credit: Prof. Joey Senat)